DeSantis Allocates Millions to Protect 62,000 Acres of Florida Farms from Development

In a historic move, the Governor and Cabinet have given their approval to the most extensive preservation effort ever undertaken in Florida. This momentous decision falls under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program and aims to protect over 62,000 acres of working farms and ranches. By granting $206 million in rural lands protection easements, this initiative ensures that these lands will continue to be devoted to agriculture, thereby bolstering Florida’s economy, ensuring food security, and conserving natural resources.

The 13 projects encompass a range of agricultural operations, including cattle ranches, citrus groves, and timberlands, with many situated within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. These properties play a crucial role in supporting wildlife habitats, maintaining water quality, and sustaining food production.

Some of the notable highlights include:

Bull Hammock Ranch : A Martin County cattle ranch facing intense development pressure, preserved for $51.1 million. Hendrie Ranch : A Highlands County family-run operation for over 65 years, valued at $12.9 million. Trailhead Blue Springs : A Levy County pine plantation and cattle operation critical to connecting conservation areas, preserved for $22.3 million.



Since its establishment in 2001, the initiative has increased the program’s inventory by 50%, resulting in a total of over 196,000 acres being protected.

As Senate President, Commissioner Simpson has played a significant role in conservation efforts, including the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act and the allocation of $300 million for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. These state investments reflect a commitment to protecting and preserving our natural resources.

