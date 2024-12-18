2 New Jersey Brothers Re-sentenced For Armed Bank Robberies And Armored Car Conspiracy

Two brothers, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, have been re-sentenced to 360 months in prison. This is due to their involvement in committing two violent armed bank robberies and conspiring to rob an armored car in 1997 and 1998.

Charles Rodriguez, 58, and Joseph Rodriguez, 57, both from New Jersey, faced conviction in 1999 after a six-week trial.

The defendants received life sentences in prison for a range of charges, including conspiracy to commit bank robberies, armed bank robbery, using firearms during the crimes, carjacking, and being felons in possession of firearms.

The brothers were re-sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi following a successful challenge that led to the dismissal of one count connected to using firearms during the attempted armored car robbery. The re-sentencing was conducted based on the remaining charges.

CoreStates Bank Robbery – July 19, 1997

After committing the crime, the robbers quickly escaped the scene using a stolen vehicle. To further evade capture, they later abandoned the first stolen car and set it ablaze before making their getaway in another stolen vehicle. The daring heist resulted in the theft of a substantial sum of $64,039 from the bank.

Commerce Bank Robbery – May 23, 1998

A shocking incident took place at a Commerce Bank branch in Moorestown, N.J. Two individuals, Charles and Joseph Rodriguez, donning masks and tactical gear, carried out a daring robbery. Their timing was meticulous, as they arrived just before the branch was set to open. With guns in hand, they shattered the glass entrance doors, creating a scene of chaos and fear. Gunshots echoed through the air as they fired into the ceiling and targeted the unyielding plexiglass vault door. Innocent victims were held at gunpoint, their lives hanging in the balance.

After their getaway vehicle broke down, they forcefully took control of a bank employee’s car at gunpoint and then switched to a different vehicle. The thieves managed to steal a total of $15,373.

Attempted Armored Car Robbery – September 1, 1998

The brothers and their accomplice Jose Soto, made a daring attempt to rob an armored car at the Walt Whitman rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike. They were fully equipped with tactical gear, machine guns, and bulletproof vests, prepared for a violent encounter. Carrying around 1,000 rounds of ammunition, their intentions were thwarted when law enforcement intervened, putting an end to their plans before any harm could be done.

Charles and Joseph Rodriguez received a life imprisonment sentence on March 30, 2000. However, following the dismissal of Count Eight, Judge Cecchi re-sentenced them to 30 years of imprisonment, which is equivalent to 360 months.

Jose Soto, a co-defendant, received a sentence of time served on November 18, 2022, which amounted to approximately 289 months. This sentence was related to charges associated with the armored car conspiracy. It is worth noting that Soto was acquitted of the two bank robberies.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Clara Kim from the Special Prosecutions Division and Norman Gross from the Camden Office were responsible for handling the government’s case.

“This sentencing ensures that justice is served for the terror and harm inflicted on victims of these violent crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Sellinger.

