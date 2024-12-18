Police: Wanted suspect from Nebraska apprehended following high-speed chase in Colorado

An armed and dangerous suspect, who has a long list of criminal offenses, was apprehended after a high-speed chase that crossed state lines.

Over the weekend, authorities spotted wanted suspect Russell Scott Brown in the small town of Holyoke, located in the northeastern corner of Colorado. Brown, who was wanted in Nebraska, had managed to evade capture until now.

“An officer attempted to stop [Brown’s] vehicle for a traffic violation,” the Holyoke Police Department said. “The vehicle was known to be operated by a wanted party … who was believed to be armed and dangerous. Officers also had information that the male party was a known user of methamphetamines and had a lengthy criminal history, including weapons and drug offenses.”

According to the police, Brown initially complied with the officer’s request to pull over. However, he only did so until the officer stepped out of his car.

“The vehicle then sped away from the stop, heading north on Highway 385,” the police department said.

The officer sprinted after the suspect as he skillfully maneuvered along Highway 385, followed by Highway 23. With additional law enforcement officers joining the chase, they devised a plan to deliberately force the suspect into a collision.

“Due to the belief that Brown was armed and posed a public safety risk, a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) was executed on the vehicle,” police said. “The vehicle came to a stop on the highway after striking the police vehicle.”

Despite facing resistance, law enforcement officials assert that the culprit attempted to flee but was promptly apprehended by the police and a deputy from Phillips County, Colorado. Subsequently, he was incarcerated in the Logan County, Colorado jail. Furthermore, in addition to the charges awaiting him in Nebraska, he now faces additional charges linked to the pursuit.

According to the police, there was a passenger in Brown’s vehicle, but they have determined that the passenger was not involved in the “criminal episode” and was released at the scene.

Reference Article