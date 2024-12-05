Serial Killer Who Sacrificed’ Three People And Placed Bodies In Dumpster Condemned To Death

A man has been sentenced to death for the killing and dismembering of three people whose bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in 2021.

Last month, a Tarrant County jury found Jason Thornburg, 44, guilty of capital murder for the killings of David Lueras, 42; Lauren Phillips, 34; and Maricruz Mathis, 33. According to his arrest warrant, Thornburg confessed to the police about the murders.

“He is evil,” prosecutor Amy Allin told jurors.

Thornburg also admitted to killing his roommate and girlfriend, according to his arrest warrant.

Earlier that year, a house fire found the roommate, Mark Jewell, 61, dead. Tanya Begay, Thornburg’s girlfriend, a Navajo lady from Gallup, New Mexico, went missing in 2017 while on a trip to Arizona with him.

He told officers he knew the Bible well and felt called to “commit sacrifices,” according to the arrest warrant.

Thornburg’s counsel argued that his insanity should lead to his acquittal.

