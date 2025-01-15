Batavia man facing charges for assaulting police officers

Brian F. Kent, a 53-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with assault in the second and third degrees, as well as obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree. Kent’s arrest took place on December 24, following an incident that occurred on December 21. As officers tried to apprehend Kent for an unrelated matter, he reportedly engaged in a physical altercation with two police officers, resulting in injuries for both of them. Following his arraignment, Kent was placed in custody.

Nathan L Royse, a 33-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Royse stands accused of allegedly trying to stab someone at Austin Park on April 23. After his arrest on December 19, he was brought before the court for arraignment and subsequently released.

James E. Murray, Jr., a 36-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, and harassment in the second degree. Murray stands accused of violating an order of protection on December 6th during an incident that took place on Montclair Avenue. Following his arraignment in City Court, Murray was promptly taken into custody and remanded to jail.

Samuel R. Blackshear, a 23-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with several offenses including burglary, criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child. Blackshear is alleged to have violated an order of protection at a specific location on Ellsworth Avenue on December 15. It is reported that he placed his hands around the neck of another individual, causing her to experience difficulty breathing. Following his arraignment, Blackshear was released.

The authorities have charged Douglas G. Goodwin, a 33-year-old resident of Alabama, with reckless endangerment in the second degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree. On December 13, law enforcement received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle located on Ellicott Street. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver suddenly put the car in reverse and accelerated, narrowly avoiding hitting one of the officers. The driver immediately fled the scene. However, the following day, on December 14, Goodwin was apprehended and served with an appearance ticket.

Adam J. Howard, a 39-year-old resident of Rochester, has been charged with petit larceny. Howard stands accused of stealing a television and an Amazon Fire TV stick from a residence located in Batavia. Following his arraignment, he was released.

Cody M. Landin, a 36-year-old resident of Middlebury, is facing charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI). Landin was reportedly involved in an accident on December 14th along West Main Street. Upon the arrival of the police at the scene, Landin allegedly fled and initially refused to comply when officers tried to pull him over. Following his arraignment, Landin was released.

Marcus Cauldwell, a 32-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child. According to reports, Cauldwell allegedly caused damage to a door while engaged in a confrontation on Bank Street, all while a child was present. After being arraigned, he was released.

William E. Tolliver, Jr., a 62-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with DWI. On December 20, Tolliver was pulled over on East Avenue. Following the incident, he was given traffic tickets and subsequently released.

Trace G. Brewer, a 24-year-old resident of Batavia, was apprehended on December 19th following the issue of two warrants. Brewer is alleged to have evaded police officers on foot when they tried to arrest him, resulting in charges of resisting arrest and objecting to governmental administration in the second degree. After being arraigned, Brewer was subsequently released.

Samantha L. Tate, a 32-year-old resident of Batavia, was taken into custody on December 19th based on an existing warrant. The original charge against her dated back to March 2023, when she was accused of driving under the influence of drugs. However, she failed to make an appearance in court. Following her arrest, she was brought before City Court for arraignment and subsequently released.

A 65-year-old man from Batavia, named Robert Z. Johnson, is facing charges for two counts of harassment in the second degree. According to the allegations, Johnson engaged in a physical altercation on East Main Street on December 19, where he reportedly struck another individual. Additionally, on December 18, Johnson is accused of threatening another person. As a result, he has been issued appearance tickets to appear in court.

Charles P. Stevens, Shelby L. Fryer, Jasmine C. Mayo, and Taylor A. Browne were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. On December 17th, they were arrested during a traffic stop on South Main Street in Batavian. The authorities allegedly found narcotics in their possession. Following the arrest, they were issued appearance tickets.

34-year-old David L. Weaver, a resident of Batavia, was apprehended on December 18th based on an existing warrant. Weaver faced charges of harassment in December 2022 and purportedly neglected to attend his court hearing. Following his arraignment in City Court, Weaver was subsequently released.

Cassandra F. Smith, a 39-year-old resident of Batavia, has been charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. On December 17, Smith was apprehended for allegedly violating an order of protection by throwing an object at another individual. Following her arrest, she was arraigned in City Court and subsequently incarcerated.

Ajia R. Hasenauer, a 31-year-old resident of Rochester, was taken into custody on December 17th based on two warrants. The allegations against Hasenauer involve the unauthorized use of a vehicle. In addition to this charge, she received several traffic citations. Following her arrest, Hasenauer was brought before City Court for arraignment and subsequently incarcerated.

Janell M. Sauer, Colleen M. Hutchinson, and Brandon M. Seppe have been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. On December 17, during a routine traffic stop, all three individuals were allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. As a result, they were issued appearance tickets.

Victoria J. Paul, a 33-year-old resident from Le Roy, was taken into custody on December 13th based on an active warrant. The charges against Paul include aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, which were filed on January 18th. It is alleged that she failed to make an appearance in court. Following her arrest, she was arraigned in City Court and subsequently released.

Jade A. Fayko, a 29-year-old resident of Ridgeway, was taken into custody on December 10th on an outstanding warrant. Fayko had been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree back in August 2023 and had reportedly failed to make a court appearance. After being arraigned in City Court, she was subsequently released.

Richard D. Neal, a 35-year-old resident of Albion, has been charged with DWI. On December 14th, Neal was pulled over on West Main Street in Batavia. After being issued traffic tickets, he was subsequently released.

Tyler Robert Cook, a 24-year-old resident of Birchwood Drive in Batavia, has been charged with several offenses including DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or higher, driving on a suspended registration, lacking an inspection sticker, and having inadequate lights. Deputy Mason Schultz stopped Cook on South Main Street in Batavia at 12:05 a.m. on December 22. Cook was subsequently processed at the Genesee County Jail and later released.

Jamielyn Polizzi, a 37-year-old resident of South Street Road in Le Roy, has been charged with three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, harassment in the second degree, and disorderly conduct. On December 29, Polizzi was taken into custody when deputies responded to a disturbance report at a residence on South Street Road in Le Roy. Polizzi had allegedly gone to the residence to pick up her daughter. Following her arrest, Polizzi was processed at the Genesee County Jail and subsequently released.

A 21-year-old man from Batavia, named Robert Anthony Gayhart of North Spruce Street, has been charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. The arrest of Gayhart took place on December 28 after an investigation conducted by Deputy Leah Bezon. Currently, he is being held in custody until his arraignment.

Joseph Carl Jeffords, a 33-year-old resident of Clinton Street in Batavia, has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, and unlicensed operation. Deputy Mason Schultz stopped Jeffords on Bank Street Road in Batavia at 2:22 a.m. on December 31, where he reportedly discovered narcotics in Jeffords’ possession.

