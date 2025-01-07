Arrests Made After Woman Found Held Captive on I-87 in Upstate New York

Last week, the New York State Police apprehended two individuals following the discovery that they had abducted a woman while traveling on I-87, which is commonly referred to as the New York State Thruway.

Held Against Her Will

On January 2, 2025, at around 3:00 a.m., Troopers swiftly arrived at the Ulster Travel Plaza on Interstate 87 South in response to a distressing report of a 27-year-old woman being held against her will.

The New York State Police report states that the vehicle was no longer present at the scene when they arrived. State Police further mentioned that the two men and the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, continued traveling southbound on Interstate 87.

Troopers successfully tracked down the vehicle in Orange County, NY, and also located the victim, a 27-year-old woman from Utica, NY.

Fortunately, she emerged unscathed, and the motive behind the actions of the two men remains unexplained, according to the New York State Police.

Both Men Charged Were From Utica

The New York State Police, Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation, have arrested Jeffrey D. Blount, 34, of Utica, NY, and Kevin Smalls, 31, of Utica, NY. The arrests followed an incident at the Ulster Travel Plaza Interstate 87, also known as the New York State Thruway.

The Ulster Travel Plaza, situated approximately 45 minutes south of Albany on I-87, offers a convenient and accessible location for travelers. The plaza is easily accessible via Google Maps, making it a popular stop for those traveling in the area.

According to State Police, the two men were acquainted with the woman they apprehended, and there is no need for the public to be worried or alarmed about the safety of the individuals who were arrested.

The authorities filed charges against the two men for the following offenses:

Blount was arrested without incident and charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree (A misdemeanor). Smalls was also arrested without incident and charged with Forcible Touching (A misdemeanor). Blount was arraigned at the Ulster County Court Centralized Arraignment Part and released on his recognizance. Smalls was issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in the Town of Ulster Court on January 7, 2025.



