CEO ‘killer’ Luigi Mangione spends new year in a ‘windowless cell, forced to choose between showering and working out’

Luigi Mangione finds himself in a dire situation as the year 2025 begins. He is confined to a cramped cell in a notoriously rat-infested prison, where he is reportedly faced with the difficult choice between taking a shower or exercising.

The person responsible for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is currently held in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Currently, he is being held in solitary confinement in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), where he is not allowed to interact with other prisoners. This includes P Diddy, who is also awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Mangione is currently facing two separate indictments in relation to the shooting that took place in Midtown Manhattan on December 4. Despite this, he could potentially spend several months in the Brooklyn jail.

The prison is facing significant challenges, including inmate deaths and violence, rodent infestations, overflowing raw sewage, a lack of sufficient staff, and a crumbling infrastructure.

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Sam Mangel, a prison consultant who represents clients at the Metropolitan Detention Center, discussed the current conditions of Mangione’s imprisonment.

In the prison cell, you will find a six-by-nine space with two beds or a bunk bed, a single toilet and sink unit, a small desk, and possibly a small foot locker.

Being locked in a room for 23 out of 24 hours is an incredibly isolating experience, with the possibility of no window to provide any glimpse of the outside world.

You receive your meals through a slot in the door.

During a psychiatric evaluation, individuals are closely monitored at regular intervals, typically every 15 to 30 minutes, to ensure their safety and well-being, and to prevent any potential self-harm.

The only time you’re not shackled is when you’re physically locked in the shower.” Prison consultant Sam Mangel

“In cases where the evaluation indicates a high severity, it is possible that the individual may be placed in a suicide smock. It is important to note that I am unsure if the individual in question is currently under this protocol. However, you may recall seeing him wearing a suicide smock when he was arrested in Pennsylvania.”

“When you’re given the opportunity to leave your cell for one hour a day, which typically happens three days a week due to the limited staff, you have a few options. You can choose to take a refreshing shower, make an important phone call, or enjoy a solitary walk in a small enclosed area, usually measuring 10 by 10 or 15 by 15 feet.”

Perhaps they only provide you with a basketball to bounce, and nothing more.

So you have a decision to make: do you want to take a shower? However, keep in mind that you’ll be shackled the entire time.

“When you’re physically locked in the shower, that’s the only time you experience a brief respite from the constant shackles. However, the moment you step out, you are immediately re-shackled,” he explained.

According to Mangel, Mangione, who has pleaded not guilty, is likely to be experiencing mental distress as he comes to terms with the reality of his situation, following several weeks in prison.

“You never get used to it,” he remarked. “Being in there with other psychiatric patients, witnessing people going through terrible drug withdrawals, and experiencing the constant banging on the doors at all hours of the night.”

According to Mangel, inmates frequently use their jumpsuits as makeshift pillows when they sleep due to the lack of actual pillows provided to them.

He exclaimed, “The noise is unbearable. People are constantly attempting to communicate with other prisoners at all times.”

Since there is no clock, it is difficult to determine the time of day, except when you are being fed.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was tragically killed in a shooting in Manhattan. The 50-year-old was the victim of an execution-style attack.

Here’s the latest update on Thompson’s murder case.

On Monday, December 2, Thompson embarks on a journey from his residence in Minnesota to New York City. His purpose for this trip is to attend an investor conference located in Midtown Manhattan.

On Wednesday, December 4th, at 6:45 am, Thompson took a stroll from his hotel to the New York Hilton Midtown, located across the street. Tragically, he was ambushed and killed by an unidentified shooter wearing a mask. The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras, revealing the suspect fleeing on a bicycle towards Central Park. As a result, the police initiated an extensive search throughout the city for the perpetrator.

At 11:30 am, the police released unsettling images of the execution, along with a reward for any information. They also made a heartfelt plea to the people of New York, urging them to remain vigilant and report any relevant sightings.

At 12:00 pm, Paulette, Thompson’s estranged wife, disclosed that her husband had received threats prior to being shot.

At 2:45 pm, the police released additional unsettling pictures of the suspect placing an order at Starbucks. These images provided a partial glimpse of his face. The U.S. Sun confirmed that the coffee shop was a mere two blocks from the shooting location, although it remains uncertain when exactly he visited the establishment.

On December 5th, at 6 am, reports have emerged stating that the assassin left behind live rounds and shell casings engraved with the words “deny,” “dispose,” and “defend.” Interestingly, these words bear a resemblance to the title of the book “Delay, Deny, Defend,” which delves into the shortcomings of the healthcare industry. The author of the book declined to comment on these reports.

At 8 am, the police conduct a raid on a hostel in the Upper West Side of New York City, where it is reported that the suspect had stayed. It is believed that he had worn a mask for the majority of his time there.

At 11 am, a photograph of a person of interest in Thompson’s murder was released. The individual in the picture was wearing a hood, but his entire face could be seen, revealing a wide grin. Despite this development, no arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Law enforcement has confirmed that the suspect arrived in New York City on November 24th, traveling on a Greyhound bus. Additionally, it has been verified that the suspect dropped a burner cell phone near the location of the shooting.

On December 6 at 3 pm, the police make a public statement stating their belief that the killer has escaped New York City by boarding an interstate bus. To support their claim, they release additional surveillance footage, which captures the suspect taking a taxi to the George Washington Bridge Bus Station.

On December 9, authorities apprehended Luigi Mangione, 26, at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, considering him a “strong person of interest.” During his arrest, Mangione was found in possession of several items, including a three-page manifesto, counterfeit identification cards, and a firearm resembling the one used in Thompson’s murder.

When you’re in a situation like this, your only source of entertainment is often limited to a Bible or some reading material. There are no other external stimuli available for you to access.

According to reports, Mangione may now have the means to purchase an MP3 player. However, Mangel insists that he would not be able to utilize it.

He mentioned that although the MP3 player is priced at $100, it would not be practical for him to use it fully as it needs to be charged every eight hours. The only possible use would be the radio feature.

In that particular unit, he won’t be able to find an MP3 charger. So, charging his MP3 player is out of the question. Moreover, every time he attempts to download a song, it costs him $1 per download.

He needed access to a computer with Apple Music to download the songs.

Mangione is expected to appear in state court on February 21 for his next court hearing.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in federal court on January 18th, before that.

According to Mangel, during his time in protective custody, he will likely become withdrawn.

Being in that environment makes you realize the harsh reality in no time.

“When he is transferred to general population, he will be surrounded by highly intelligent and articulate inmates. The opportunity to engage with individuals of such intellectual caliber will be crucial for his growth and development in that environment.”

