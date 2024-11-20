‘contrary To The Belief’: Former Solicitor says Susan Smith Should Not Be Released On Parole

On Wednesday, Susan Smith will appear before a parole board to request her release from prison.

After her conviction for the murder of her children, she spent decades in prison. Initially reported as a carjacking and kidnapping, the case garnered significant attention and continues to gain momentum.

Susan Smith will justify her parole release from prison.

Other witnesses will appear before the board, including current 16th District Solicitor Kevin Brackett and former solicitor Tommy Pope. Smith’s former husband, the father of her children, will also appear before the board. All of them will argue that Smith should remain incarcerated.

Pope, who was the principal prosecutor in her case 30 years ago, explained his reasoning to Channel 9’s Tina Terry this week.

“Two things: truth in sentencing; she received life, and the jury believed she deserved that punishment. Two, her conduct in prison contradicts the jury’s expectation that she would be remorseful and think about the children,” Pope added.

Earlier this month, we reported that Smith violated jail regulations by interacting with a filmmaker and collecting money while inside.

Pope believes this will affect her parole application on Wednesday.

Thirty years ago, a life sentence carried the prospect of release. However, Pope claims that the jury was unaware of this. In 1996, the legislation changed to ensure that a life sentence in South Carolina genuinely meant the convict’s whole life.

The parole board currently has six members due to a vacancy. A majority vote is required for Smith’s parole release.

Reference Article