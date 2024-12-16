21-year-old former Georgia football player Gleaton Jones dies in car accident

Former Georgia football player, Gleaton Jones, tragically passed away at the young age of 21. The UGA student newspaper, The Red and Black, reported that Jones lost his life as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident during a hunting trip.

In 2021, Jones became a part of the Bulldogs football team, having previously played high school football at Deerfield-Windsor in Albany, Georgia. Initially a walk-on, he went on to become a valuable member of the national title-winning squad in the same year.

Gleaton Jones, apart from his football endeavors, also participated in track and basketball during his high school years. He excelled academically and consistently earned Presidential Honors throughout his academic journey before joining Georgia.

According to the report, Jones sustained a severe brain injury due to the accident. He was unable to participate in any games during the previous season and is no longer a part of the team.

“Gleaton lived life to the fullest and emoted joy and enthusiasm in every endeavor,” Jones’ obituary page reads. “For such a tender age, he created a full life for himself, and for others, by investing deeply in his family, friends, fraternity, and service to others through his growing faith. Known by his closest friends as ‘Gleat,’ he was described as simply joyful and magnetic.”

“There was no room big enough that his bright light was unable to fill. By all accounts, he was well-liked, popular, and charming, but even more so, humble, kind, empathetic, and personable- making his friends feel loved and important. His light-heartedness and joyful disposition could lift others to happiness, and his listening skills often gave peace of mind and encouragement.”

Jones is survived by his parents, Marlin and Kirk Jones, as well as his brother, Cole. He had been looking forward to graduating in the spring with a marketing degree and had intended to go back home and assist with the family farm.

“Gleaton’s Southwest Georgia roots ran deeply,” the obituary page reads. “A lover of the outdoors, he was an avid hunter and had a sincere interest in and appreciation for God’s creation. As a child, he would talk about his love of tractors and wanting to farm like his daddy and granddaddy.

“Whether in the mountains skiing with family or taking countless hunting trips with friends, he made cherished memories and found pure joy in taking in the blessings of the outdoors with those he loved.”

The Jones family, who are active members of Porterfield Methodist Church, attended a prayer service on December 11. This service was also attended by friends and members of the community. Additionally, the church opened its sanctuary for private prayers.

