Alabama Teacher Told to Stop Posting Bible Verses on Whiteboard and TikTok, Says Freedom From Religion Foundation
Posted by Jan McDonald January 14, 2025

The Freedom From Religion Foundation claims that a teacher in Etowah County is “misusing her position” by displaying Bible verses in her classroom.

The Wisconsin-based organization sent a letter to Etowah County Superintendent Alan Cosby on Friday, stating that the teacher at Glencoe High School, whose name was not disclosed, writes a Bible verse on her whiteboard daily. The group also noted that she recently shared a TikTok video showing this practice.

The foundation reported that it became aware of the practice through a “concerned District community member.”

The foundation argues that publicly displaying a Bible verse shows favoritism toward religion, specifically Christianity. It also alienates students who do not affiliate with any religion, the foundation claimed.

“The district violates the Constitution when it allows its schools to display religious messages, including Bible verses,” stated FFRF Staff Attorney Chris Line in a letter to Cosby.

The foundation is urging the district to stop this practice and train teachers to “understand their constitutional obligation not to promote their personal religious beliefs in the classroom.”

Foundation Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor said religious decisions should be made by individual families.

“By proselytizing students, this teacher is showing that she’s willing to put her personal beliefs — which public school students may not share — before the rights of students and her constitutional obligations,” Gaylor said. “It is not a public school teacher’s decision as to what, if any, gods their students worship.”

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.