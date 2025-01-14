Commission passes $31 million budget

Three groups presented appeals for funding in the Marengo County budget for 2022-2023 at the county commission meeting Tuesday.

Commissioners included two of the requests in the budget that was approved after the executive session. The third is being determined.

District Judge Vince Deas, who pushed for the formation of the Black Belt Regional Child Advocacy Center, asked the commission to include the office in the budget. Cole Basinger, representing the District Attorney’s office, also asked for help in purchasing advanced cell phone technology which lawfully can extract information from locked devices. Both groups received $5,000.

Blaine Hathcock, Demopolis campus director for Wallace Community College, said the $4 million project to convert the former armory in Demopolis to the WCC Technology Center will be a tremendous asset to the county. He asked for help for the initial operating funds for the center until revenue can is generated by students who are enrolled and companies that contract for services.

Hathcock said WCC initially is asking for $100,000, but that money also could be used for scholarships or earmarked for use by the county.

Dr. James Mitchell, president of WCC, said the technology center is another campus in Demopolis. “We get money for establishment of the campus,” he said, but then it is up to WCC to sustain the center.

The budget finally passed did not include a specific amount for WCC, but commissioners left the door open for further consideration. The expected revenue for the fiscal year is $30,987,505.81, and the estimated expenditures are $23,703,819.10.

Before commissioners started business, they presented two proclamations. The first, presented by Commissioners Jason Windham and accepted by VFW Post Surgeon Phillip Spence, recognized Sept. 16 as POW/MIA Recognition Day.

Spence said 83,000 missing soldiers remain on the official list. Recently three Alabama seamen from the USS Arizona were recovered and returned home for burial.

Commissioner Calvin Martin presented the second proclamation for Ethel Cade on her 98th birthday. Patricia Cade accepted the honor on her mother’s behalf.

Commissioner Fred Armstead recognized four employees who have served the county for decades. “I believe in giving people flowers while they live,” he said.

Edmund Charleston, with 26 years, and James Bennett, 29 years, attended the meeting and received certificates and gift cards from Armstead. Unable to attend were Lonnie McKinney, 33 years, and Jimmie Green, 43 years.

The county still has $147,000 remaining for maintenance projects on its buildings. The amount is not sufficient to replace the roof of the former Linden armory, but a portion of the money can correct the deficiencies in the roof of the jail not covered by the new roof, Windham said. Any remaining funds can be put toward routine maintenance at the armory.

The county received one bid for fuel and for corrugated metal pipe opened by county engineer Billy Joe Webb. Parr’s Chevron won the bid for fuel, and Rush Enterprises, for the pipe.

The Commission voted to accept the low bids for asphalt and aggregate pending performance bonds and Webb’s review.

Probate Judge Laurie Hall told the Commission she is preparing a bid to preserve county land records. The county is required to maintain the records permanently, and current facilities in the courthouse basement need to be upgraded.

Hall also said her office is accepting absentee ballot applications for the election Nov. 8.

Revenue Commissioner Sharon Hilbish reminded commissioners that tax season begins Oct. 1. She encouraged everyone to read tax notices to make sure they are receiving all the discounts to which they are entitled.

MCEDA director Jo Ellen Martin asked the Commission to amend the tax abatement contract with Drax Pellet Mill. The original abatement was awarded to Pinnacle/Alabama Pellet, but Drax has purchased the business. The original capital investment by Pinnacle was $90.9 million. Drax has increased the investment to $128 million.

The Commission also approved a contract with Tommy Campbell and the Marengo Leader for office space in the MCEDA building.

In the only other business at the meeting, commissioners approved the annual contract with the3 Department of Youth Services and the Grand Jury Report.