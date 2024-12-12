Alabama confirmed a tornado from Tuesday’s storms

Tuesday’s round of rain and storms included at least one tornado.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, a preliminary storm assessment verified that an EF-0 tornado struck Covington County, just southeast of Andalusia, on Tuesday, producing damage but no injuries.

The tornado came down at 12:06 a.m. CST Tuesday near the Babbie village, with winds gusting to 80 mph.

It spanned 0.3 miles and measured 20 yards wide.

According to the meteorological service, the tornado struck the crossroads of Two Boys Lane and Whatley Road. It damaged a property on Cantaline Bridge Road, ripping off an awning and a carport.

See the weather service’s storm report here.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a tornado warning for another storm in Hale County on Tuesday, but no damage was reported.

According to the meteorological service, the Covington County storm should be tornado No. 42 in 2024, and the first since June.

Reference Article