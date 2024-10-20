mother charged after leaving infant unattended, with a note stating she would return shortly, only to be found distressed with a blanket over her head

A 23-year-old parent, known as Kaitlyn, was arrested by the police in Kansas City, MO. She is now facing multiple charges, which include first-degree abandonment of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. This comes after she left her baby unattended for an unknown period of time. The authorities were able to locate the woman several days later, following the discovery of her unattended baby.

A distressed and crying 4-month-old baby was discovered by authorities. The child was quickly taken to the hospital, where doctors identified bruising on her face. It was unclear how long the baby had been left unattended, and there were no other individuals present in the home when the officers arrived. The investigation was initiated after an employee from the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division visited the woman’s residence as part of another inquiry.

The employee informed investigators that she heard a kid sobbing and knocked on the door for nearly an hour before dialing 911. The responding officers asked the property manager to open the door so they could check on the wailing youngster. When the authorities entered the house, they discovered the baby wedged between a mattress and a wall. The child also wore a blanket over his head.

The crying child was wearing a diaper. During the investigation, officials reportedly discovered a message written on the bedroom wall that read, ‘Go to go, score, be right back’. Police reported that they removed the boy from his mother’s custody. This incident is still under investigation.

