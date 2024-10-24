A New Rule Will Protect Student Borrowers

Starting in February 2025, California consumers will have extra rights when dealing with student loan and debt settlement organizations.

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has recently introduced a new rule, which mandates specific businesses to register if they wish to operate within the state.

Four types of businesses will need to register with DFPI, which will result in them being subjected to departmental supervision and oversight. These businesses include:

Debt Settlement Services Student Debt Relief Services Private Postsecondary Education Financing Income-Based Advances (also known as “earned wage access”)



“These regulations take an innovative approach to overseeing emerging financial service providers and will help the DFPI protect consumers across a range of products and services in need of formal oversight here in California,” said DFPI Commissioner Clothilde V. Hewlett.

