Over 100 animals rescued as Texas SPCA busts dog and cockfighting operation

Authorities in Kaufman County, Texas are currently investigating a significant case involving a dogfighting and cockfighting operation. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Texas recently seized over 100 animals as part of their efforts to combat these cruel activities.

On December 17, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a confidential location in Kaufman County. As a result of the operation, they successfully rescued a total of 50 roosters, 43 hens, 34 adult dogs, and 10 adorable puppies.

The SPCA of Texas announced on Thursday that they discovered numerous items related to dogfighting and cockfighting throughout the property.

According to a news release by the SPCA, the property was discovered to contain medications, a scale, several blood-splattered treadmills, and various paraphernalia such as slashers and gaffs. Additionally, empty rooster transport boxes were found.

The SPCA reported that numerous roosters were confined in wire cages with metal coverings, while some were kept in a makeshift barn. Shockingly, these birds were only provided with contaminated water. According to the organization, these chickens are suspected to be linked to a cockfighting investigation that occurred earlier this year.

The SPCA reported that the majority of areas were filled with mud and there were instances of standing water caused by recent rainfall.

Cockfighting and dogfighting are considered illegal activities in Texas, and those involved in such activities can face felony charges. It is important to note that federal law also prohibits the transportation of fighting animals across state lines. Additionally, the Texas Safe Outdoor Dogs Act specifically prohibits the chaining of dogs without providing them with adequate shelter and access to water.

