120 pounds of cocaine found in Michigan truck stop; driver Sukhraj Singh detained

During a traffic stop in Michigan, authorities found a massive consignment of cocaine inside a semi-truck, according to local police. Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office confiscated around 120 pounds of cocaine after stopping a truck on U.S. Highway 131 in Martin Township, just south of Grand Rapids, early this week.

Officials claim that they hauled up the truck during a standard commercial vehicle inspection because deputies were suspicious of the driver’s behavior. The investigation prompted a vehicle check, revealing illegal substances hidden in the truck’s trailer. Authorities estimate that the cocaine is worth more than $4 million on the street.

Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker commended all of the officers involved, noting that such a big seizure will disrupt the region’s trafficking ring. “This is a big blow to the drug delivery networks. The amount of cocaine recovered is staggering, and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to keep deadly substances out of our communities,” Baker said in a statement.

Sukhraj Singh of Canada, the driver, was detained and faces various drug-related offenses. The probe has expanded to include federal agencies such as the DEA. The DEA is currently investigating the origins of these substances and their potential links to a wider trafficking organization.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is one of Michigan’s largest narcotics seizures in recent years. Allegan County has seen a spike in drug-related occurrences, which officials believe indicates a greater need for monitoring, particularly on key roads, where most traffickers move massive amounts of narcotics. Recently, the sheriff’s office increased commercial truck monitoring with training and technologies geared to detect hidden drugs.

Sheriff Baker added that collaboration with other state and federal partners is critical in addressing the overall issue of drug trafficking. “The coordination between the local deputies and federal agents is crucial in making such an arrest and stopping dangerous drugs from reaching our streets,” he commented.

The discovery comes amid broader attempts by law enforcement agencies around the country to restrict the supply of illegal substances. Federal and local officials highlighted the importance of ongoing caution as drug trafficking organizations employ increasingly sophisticated techniques to avoid discovery.

Throughout this ongoing investigation, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and its partners will continue to work proactively to prevent future drug shipments and preserve public safety.

