A Local Attorney Is Leading The Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Helene In Western North Carolina

One local attorney is making a significant difference for Western North Carolina people who are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Dillon Biering, an attorney and Helene relief activist, appeared on “Good Morning Charleston” Thursday morning to discuss his work to help communities in North Carolina.

For more than five weeks, Biering and his family have been volunteering with “The Minute Men” to clean up trash and deliver supplies to families in need.

When questioned why he helped, Biering explained that he felt it was his obligation to assist his brothers and sisters in need.

“I believe the miles indicate how much we care. But, ultimately, North Carolina is our sister state. We consider the people of North Carolina as our siblings. People often discuss the concept of five degrees of separation between individuals, but Biering revealed that there is actually a zero-degree separation between North and South Carolina.

Biering worked as a chainsaw and heavy equipment operator before becoming an attorney, so he is familiar with the filthy task of clearing roads and homes.

“The Minute Men” accept donations to provide immediate aid and sustain their work.

