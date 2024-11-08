Grundy Sheriff: A series of stolen vehicles comes to an end with an arrest in Kentucky

The Sheriff says a streak of stolen vehicles in Grundy County has come to a stop.

It all started with a strange phone call two weeks ago on Highway 50 in Altamont.

Josh Webb claimed that someone kidnapped him in Memphis, put him in a car’s trunk, and drove him to Grundy County, where he managed to escape.

Deputies found the car stuck in the woods, still in reverse, but Webb wasn’t there.

The first stolen vehicle occurred during their search for Webb.

The vehicle was a black Tahoe with a loaded handgun.

A few days later, deputies recovered the vehicle but not the gun.

Earlier this week, someone stole a car in Monteagle and abandoned it close to Cordell, Georgia.

Yesterday, a stolen vehicle from Cordell was discovered in Grundy County.

Another vehicle was stolen from Grundy about that time.

Wednesday night, law enforcement apprehended Webb in Paducah, Kentucky.

He was allegedly fleeing police in the most recent stolen car, and he was armed with the black Tahoe’s weapon.

He now faces charges in Kentucky and Tennessee, with Georgia potentially adding to the list.

