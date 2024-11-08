6 South Carolina Residents Detained Following A Deadly Shooting At Elbert County Homecoming After-party

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested six South Carolina residents in connection with a fatal shooting in Elbert County.

According to the GBI, the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Oct. 12 at an Elbert County High School homecoming dance after-party. Four people were shot, and one 15-year-old died.

On October 17, authorities arrested Jarquavious Scott, who is 18 years old. Destanne Mathis (20) and Aanidras Parks (18) were detained on October 28. Jerimiyah Hughes, 19, and Desmond Latimer, 18, were detained on October 30, according to the GBI.

Today, Dekalb County arrested Christopher Bell, age 19.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at 706-283-2421 or the GBI’s regional investigative office in Athens at 706-552-2309.

You can also provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), entering them online, or using the See Something, Send Something smartphone app.

Reference Article