A four-year-old Texas child is on life support with a brain injury after being brutally beaten by her godmother over potty training: Sheriff

A Texas girl is on life support after allegedly being abused for months by her godmother, who most recently beat her over a potty training incident, according to reports.

Kerrick Anthony, the father of four-year-old Londlyn Anthony, entrusted Tameria Barnett, 30, with temporary guardianship when the family relocated in September, according to KHOU.

“Due to me moving and transferring to a different apartment I gave her temporary custodial guardianship,” Anthony told the outlet. “She just went MIA, she blocked me on all social media. Ignored my calls. Family members pointed me in her direction, her mom appointed her as the godmother.”

Barnett, a friend of Londlyn’s jailed mother, allegedly began beating the kid, citing issues with potty training as a motivation.

Investigators determined that Barnett beat the youngster daily with cables, belts, and her hands.

Londlyn is still in serious condition at Texas Children’s Hospital, with a traumatic head injury, damaged ribs, and other injuries. She requires life support and has screws inserted into her skull to monitor brain activity.

On November 29, Barnett was detained and later freed on $100,000 bond. She must wear an electronic monitor and prevent contact with the victim or youngsters.

Barnett will return to court in February 2025.

