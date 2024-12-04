13-year-old Migrant Boy And Masked Buddies Stab Man In Times Square With Brass Knuckles After He Refused To Take Their Picture

On Sunday near Times Square, a man was stabbed by a group of four individuals, including a 13-year-old migrant boy, after he refused to take their photo. The attackers were wearing masks and used brass knuckles during the assault. This incident was reported by both the police and various sources.

Around 9 p.m., the Ecuadorian teenager and his friends approached the 23-year-old victim at West 40th Street and Seventh Avenue. They politely asked him to take their picture, according to police and sources.

When the pedestrian said no, the crew ganged up on him, socking him in the face and slashing him in the back and knee with a brass-knuckle knife, according to officials.

In their attempt, they also made an unsuccessful effort to seize his cellphone, according to the police.

After the suspects fled, law enforcement officers successfully apprehended the young teenager by conducting a thorough search of the vicinity in collaboration with the victim, according to the police.

ViralNewsNYC initially reported the incident.

The teenager, who was last known to reside in the infamously violent Roosevelt Hotel, has been accused of second-degree robbery, according to law enforcement officials and sources.

According to authorities and police, the victim declined medical assistance following the violent incident, as the stab wounds were determined to be only superficial.

According to sources, the three suspects who are still at large were last spotted wearing all black attire and donning black facemasks.

According to law enforcement sources, the teenager who was arrested had been previously apprehended on October 26 for his involvement in a chain snatching incident on a northbound F train at McDonald Avenue and Avenue X in Brooklyn.

According to sources, the victim was sleeping before the robbery when five individuals, including four other suspects, approached him. The group held him down, and despite his attempts to fight them off, they were able to overpower him.

The teenager’s arrest near Times Square occurred a few weeks after NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies, Michael Lipetri, revealed to The Post that the police department is currently experiencing the highest level of juvenile arrests in its history.

“We are seeing juveniles commit five, six, seven robberies. Most of them get dealt with under the Family Court statutes.” Lipetri said.

