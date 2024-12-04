Dad Of Teenager Accused Of Killing 70-year-old Man In Carjacking Drove Him Back To The Scene To Get Apprehended

According to authorities, the father of a teenager accused of killing a 70-year-old man during a carjacking took his son back to the scene to facilitate his arrest.

Nineteen-year-old Jaylen Mosley has been arrested and is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to a carjacking incident at a liquor store in Atlanta around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, as reported by the authorities.

Upon their arrival, they discovered David Tuttle, aged 70, with a gunshot wound.

Tuttle was immediately taken to the hospital, where medical professionals declared him deceased, according to the police.

After the shooting, a member of Mosley’s family contacted the teenager’s mother to inform her that he might have been present inside the liquor store when the gunfire erupted, according to WSBTV.

Teneka Mosley recounted how she took the initiative to call the young boy’s father and advise him to accompany her in investigating the situation. Together, they went up there to assess the situation firsthand, as shared with the local outlet.

Jarvis Mosley, the father of Mosley, revealed in an interview with WSBTV that although it was a difficult choice, they had nothing to conceal.

Mosley was apprehended right at the location.

Teneka Mosley, in an interview with WSBTV, expressed that the teenager has had previous struggles with mental health. However, she firmly believes that he is not capable of being a murderer.

According to her, the teenager’s parents will provide him with their unwavering support, regardless of what comes next.

The Tuttle family expressed in a statement to WSBTV that Tuttle was a native of Atlanta. They described him as a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend, emphasizing his kind soul and amazing sense of humor. They also mentioned that his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“We are devastated that David was taken by the senseless violence so prevalent today in communities large and small,” the family said.

“We are thankful for the Atlanta Police Department’s swift apprehension of the suspect and are working in cooperation with the authorities and the court to ensure there is justice for this crime.”

Mosley has been taken into custody and is currently being held at Fulton County Jail.

On Monday, he made his first court appearance, where he was detained without bond.

