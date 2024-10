The doctor accused of improperly removing a man’s liver just had his Alabama medical license suspended.

On Friday, WEAR News revealed that the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission had ordered a simple suspension of Dr. Thomas Shaknovky’s license. His medical license in Florida was suspended a few weeks back.

During surgery at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital in August, Shaknovky allegedly removed William Bryan’s liver instead of his spleen. Bryan died on the operation table.

