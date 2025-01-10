6 Rare 1800s Pennies That Could Make You A Fortune

Over the past 167 years, the U.S. Mint has produced a vast array of pennies, each with its own unique characteristics. While most modern pennies are worth only their face value, many 1800s pennies have become highly sought-after treasures among coin collectors. Various factors—such as mint marks, mis-strikes, and unique features—affect the pricing of these coins. If you’re lucky enough to find an older penny in good condition, it could fetch a substantial price at auction.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at some of the most valuable and rare pennies from the 1800s and explore what makes them stand out.

1856 1C Flying Eagle Penny: The Rarest of Them All

Auction Record: $172,500

The 1856 Flying Eagle Penny holds a special place in the hearts of collectors. Although the smaller-sized penny wasn’t officially released for circulation until 1857, a few hundred proof coins were minted a year earlier for inspection by members of Congress. With a very low mintage of just 634 coins, the 1856 Flying Eagle Penny is considered one of the rarest U.S. coins from the 19th century.

In terms of value, a penny in average condition is estimated to be worth around $8,000, while one in mint state could reach as much as $25,000. The record auction price for this coin was an astounding $172,500, making it a prized possession for any serious numismatist.

1864 1C Indian Head Penny with “L” on Ribbon

Auction Record: $34,075

The 1864 Indian Head Penny is another highly valuable coin, particularly when it features the “L” on the ribbon behind the Indian head. This letter is located next to the bottom feather, marking it as a special variety of this penny. A coin in good condition may be worth around $68, and one in uncirculated condition can fetch approximately $519.

However, proof coins of this variety are worth significantly more. In fact, some have sold for as high as $34,075 at auction, making it a popular piece among collectors who seek out rarer minting errors.

1871 1C Indian Head Penny: A Classic Indian Head Series Coin

Auction Record: $60,375

Part of the Indian Head penny series minted between 1859 and 1909, the 1871 Indian Head Penny is another valuable coin. In average condition, it’s worth around $60, but its value increases significantly in mint state, where it could be worth up to $875.

The auction record for this particular coin stands at $60,375, which illustrates the demand for coins from this iconic series.

1872 1C Indian Head Penny: The Jewel of the Series

Auction Record: $126,500

Another key coin in the Indian Head, Shield Reverse series is the 1872 1C Indian Head Penny. Minted in Philadelphia without a mint mark, this penny is particularly valuable when in good condition. An average-condition coin might be valued at around $80, while a mint-state version could be worth as much as $1,350.

The highest auction price recorded for this coin is an impressive $126,500, solidifying its status as one of the most valuable pennies of the era.

1873 1C “Closed 3” Indian Head Penny: A Distinctive Variety

Auction Record: $54,625

The 1873 “Closed 3” Indian Head Penny is easily distinguished by the unique design of the number “3” in the date. Unlike the “Open 3” variety, the “Closed 3” features a thicker digit, with the ball serifs of the number closer together, giving it a distinct appearance.

In average condition, this penny may be worth around $20, but in mint state, it can command up to $10,000. Proof coins, of course, can be worth much more, with the highest auction price reaching $54,625.

1888/7 1C Indian Head Penny: The Overstruck Variety

Auction Record: $72,000

The 1888 over 7 Indian Head Penny is one of the most famous varieties in the Indian Cent series. The number “8” was struck over a “7” in the date, and traces of the underlying “7” can still be seen in the upper-left portion of the “8.” Additionally, there’s a small raised lump at the bottom of the “8,” adding to its distinctiveness.

Because of its rarity in uncirculated condition, this penny is highly prized among collectors. At auction, the 1888/7 Indian Head Penny has sold for as much as $72,000, making it one of the most sought-after coins from the 1800s.

Conclusion

The world of rare and valuable pennies from the 1800s is rich with history and fascinating varieties. From the ultra-rare 1856 Flying Eagle Penny to the distinctive 1888/7 Indian Head Penny, these coins represent a significant part of U.S. numismatic history. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting, understanding these rare pennies and their auction records can help guide your search for these precious pieces of history.

If you’re lucky enough to come across one of these valuable coins, you might just find yourself holding a small treasure worth much more than its face value.

