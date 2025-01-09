6 Rare Coins From The 1970s That Could Make You Rich

Coin collectors often focus on rare finds from distant centuries, but the 1970s also produced coins that can fetch impressive sums on the market. These coins, often valued in the thousands, have unique characteristics or manufacturing errors that make them highly sought after by collectors. If you happen to have any coins from this era, especially pennies or nickels, you could be holding on to a valuable treasure.

In this article, we’ll explore six notable 1970s coins that can bring in serious money, based on past auction sales and their distinctive features.

1. 1971-S Doubled Die Obverse Penny: $10,350

One of the most valuable 1970s pennies is the 1971-S Doubled Die Obverse Penny. This coin features a striking error known as a “double die,” where the metal is struck multiple times by the design stamp. This results in sharper relief and sometimes misaligned images on the coin. The 1971-S version is especially prized when it’s in mint or near-mint condition. It can be worth upwards of $10,000, with some sales reaching as high as $10,350.

2. 1974-S Reverse Brockage of 1973-S Penny: $11,400

The 1974-S Reverse Brockage of 1973-S Penny is another highly sought-after coin. A “brockage” occurs when a coin is struck by the die and then a second coin gets stuck in the press, leading to an image being mirrored on the opposite side of the coin. In this case, the 1974-S penny features the standard Lincoln portrait on the front but shows a backward 1973 Lincoln design on the reverse. This rare deformity makes it a valuable collector’s item, with some specimens fetching as much as $11,400 at auction.

3. 1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar Over 1978 Jefferson Nickel: $15,275

Sometimes, coins are made by mistake when one design gets stamped over another, and this can result in extremely rare collectibles. The 1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar Over 1978 Jefferson Nickel is one such example. This coin features an image of Susan B. Anthony stamped over the Monticello design on a Jefferson nickel. The rarity of overstamped coins makes them a desirable addition to any collection, and this particular piece, with its unique error involving two separate years, has been valued at around $15,275.

4. 1971-S Deep Cameo Proof Penny: $17,250

A “proof” coin is one that is specially made for collectors rather than for circulation. These coins are struck using specially polished dies and are often of higher quality than regular circulating coins. The 1971-S Deep Cameo Proof Penny is a perfect example of this type of coin. With its flawless design and sharp details, this coin is considered a superb proof and can sell for as much as $17,250 in the right condition.

The 1970-S Small Date Penny is another valuable coin from the 1970s, thanks to its distinct design. The small-date variety has a more delicate punch for the date, which creates a noticeable difference in appearance compared to the large-date version. Specifically, the 7 in the small-date coin is not as level with the rest of the digits as in the large-date version. This small variation makes the 1970-S Small Date Penny a sought-after coin, with some selling for as much as $18,400.

Interestingly, the 1970-S Large Date Penny often holds greater value than its small-date counterpart. This coin is valued for its doubled die obverse error, where the design is struck multiple times, creating a sharper image on the coin. When found in excellent condition, this penny can sell for up to $24,150, making it one of the priciest coins from the 1970s.

Conclusion

Though the 1970s might seem like a relatively recent period, coins from this era can be worth a surprising amount of money. Collectors covet coins with errors or unusual features, such as double die strikes, brockages, and proof coins. If you happen to come across any of these rare coins from the 1970s, you might just have a valuable asset on your hands. Keep an eye out for these sought-after specimens, as their value could continue to rise in the future.

So, next time you dig through your change jar or look at your coin collection, be sure to check for these rare and valuable 1970s coins—you could be sitting on a small fortune!

