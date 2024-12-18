Top 5+ Most of the Rarest and Most Valuable Canadian Coins Ever

Coin collecting is one of the world’s oldest hobbies, with archaeological evidence indicating its presence in Ancient Rome and Medieval Mesopotamia. Modern coin collecting emerged during the Renaissance in the 14th century. Rarity is a key factor in determining a coin’s value. Below is a list of the nine rarest Canadian coins, each holding exceptional worth.

1948 Canadian Silver Dollar

Number of Known Examples: Unknown

Sold For: $21,850 (2003)

Year: 1948

The obverse of Canadian coins traditionally displays the reigning British monarch’s effigy and title in Latin. Before 1948, King George VI’s title included “Emperor of India,” which needed to be removed after India’s independence in 1947. The delay in creating the new die led to the production of only 18,780 coins, with fewer than 1,000 believed to have survived.

1921 5-Cents

Number of Known Examples: Less than 400

Sold For: $160,000 (2012)

Year: 1921

Known as the “Prince of Canadian Coinage,” the 1921 silver 5-cent coin is among Canada’s rarest. Following legislation to replace silver 5-cents with nickel versions, most of the 1921 coins were melted down. Today, only around 400 examples remain.

1906 Small Crown 25-Cents

Number of Known Examples: Less than 100

Sold For: $19,550 (2006)

Year: 1906

The Edward VII 25-cent Small Crown variety ranks among the rarest Canadian quarters. In 1906, the reverse design was updated, featuring a larger crown and modified leaves. However, approximately 100 coins were struck with the old die before the redesign.

1921 50-Cents

Number of Known Examples: About 75

Sold For: $400,000 (2000)

Year: 1921

The 1921 50-cent coin is often called the “King of Canadian Coins.” Of the 206,398 minted, most were melted in 1929 to create newer versions. Only 75 coins are known to exist, many originating from specimen sets sold to Mint visitors.

1916 C Gold Sovereign

Number of Known Examples: Less than 50

Sold For: $86,905 (2015)

Year: 1916

The 1916-C sovereign, a British gold coin minted in Ottawa, is the rarest among Canadian sovereigns. Out of 6,111 produced, fewer than 50 specimens are known to have survived.

Number of Known Examples: Less than 20

Sold For: $11,500 (2006)

Year: 1969

The 1969 10-cents Large Date variety is a mint error. A small batch was mistakenly struck using the older master die, creating coins with larger dates. Fewer than 20 examples are believed to exist, with only five graded by PCGS.

1936 Canadian “Dot” Penny

Number of Known Examples: 3

Sold For: $402,500 (2010)

Year: 1937

The 1936 Dot Penny, produced after King Edward VIII’s abdication, is among Canada’s most sought-after coins. Due to a shortage of coins, a limited number featuring George V’s effigy with a small dot below the date were struck in 1937. Only three are known to exist.

1911 Canadian Silver Dollar

Number of Known Examples: 2

Sold For: $552,000 (2019)

Year: 1911

Dubbed the “Holy Grail of Canadian Coins,” the 1911 Silver Dollar exists in just three specimens—two silver and one bronze. The bronze coin and one silver are part of the Bank of Canada’s collection, leaving only one silver coin available for private collectors.

1944 Tombac 5-Cent

Number of Known Examples: 1

Sold For: $41,090 (1999)

Year: 1944

The 1944 Tombac 5-Cent coin is Canada’s rarest coin, with only one known example. During World War II, nickel shortages forced the use of a brass alloy called tombac. Although 8,000 coins were minted, only one survived after the rest were melted for steel replacements.

These rare Canadian coins tell fascinating stories of history, scarcity, and value, making them coveted treasures for collectors worldwide.

Also Read:

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS