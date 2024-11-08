Students In The Carolinas Received Racist Text Messages Following The Presidential Election

People across states have reported receiving racist text messages from an unknown source instructing them to go to a cotton plantation and pick cotton. The message appeared on people’s phones the day after the election.

Although the text messages originate from different numbers and vary somewhat in phrasing, they typically use the following wording:

Greetings, You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready at 12 pm sharp with your belongings. Our executive slaves will come get you in a brown van. Be prepared to be searched down once you’ve enter the plantation. You are in plantation group W.

WCNC Charlotte received reports that the text message was received by several people in both North and South Carolina.

Clemson University issued the following statement in response to allegations of the text message reaching numerous students:

The Clemson University Police Department (CUPD) has received reports of students receiving text messages containing disparaging language from unrecognized numbers. These numbers have been determined to be associated with online spoofing sites. CUPD is actively investigating the matter and working with state partners to identify the source of the messages. Based on the information available, there is currently no indication of a credible threat to members of the Clemson community. CUPD takes all reports of concerning communication seriously and is committed to the safety of the University community. If you receive suspicious messages from a number you do not recognize, report it to CUPD by calling 864-656-2222.

Even Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to the texts, saying, “The Attorney General’s Office is aware of these text messages and strongly opposes them. Anyone who believes they are under threat should immediately notify local law enforcement and their local FBI field office by dialing 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324) or visiting FBI.gov/tips.”

WCNC Charlotte attempted to reach out to the various phone numbers mentioned in the text messages, but received no response. Additionally, no public records searches produced any results.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Thursday that it was seeking to identify the source of the texts. The office issued the following statement.

Our organization is working with government and industry partners to determine the origin of these robotexts. We encourage North Carolinians who receive such harassing texts to contact our office (1-877-5-NO-SCAM or ncdoj.gov/complaint) and/or local law enforcement.

