42 states call for warning labels on social media due to concerns about addiction

US lawmakers are currently directing their attention towards social media, both in terms of who uses it and the actions taken on these platforms.

42 states’ Attorneys General, including Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama, have collectively signed a letter addressed to Congress, urging for the implementation of a surgeon general warning label on social media apps.

“They’re designed to be addictive. Kids have a hard time not using them. They have a hard time stopping, and that carries effects beyond just spending too much time on the computer,” says Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “The Surgeon General had issued a warning already saying, ‘we’ve been looking at this,’ and there’s evidence that these platforms cause problems for kids,” says Attorney General Skrmetti. “The Surgeon General is able to put warnings on products.”

According to Skrmetti, their top priority is ensuring the well-being of children.

“We want to make sure that both parents and the kids are aware that this is a real problem,” says Attorney General Skrmetti. “They need to be making informed decisions so that they’re not subjecting themselves to these harms unknowingly.”

In March, Gail Flatt took a stand at the Tennessee State Capital to advocate for increased parental control over social media platforms.

Sara, Flatt’s daughter, tragically ended her life as a young teenager due to the overwhelming negative influence of social media and peer pressure.

“I noticed her being almost like not really wanting to be social. You know, they don’t want to communicate, it’s all about they’ll communicate better by texting than they would communicate in face to face. Withdrawn and aggressive,” says Flatt.

The attorneys general’s letter emphasizes…

“A warning would not only highlight the inherent risks that social media platforms presently pose for young people, but also complement other efforts to spur attention, research, and investment into the oversight of social media platforms.”

In March, the McNabb Center, an organization that specializes in working with children, highlighted the negative impact of social media on mental health, specifically in terms of increased depression and anxiety.

The pressure to meet the standards of social media is said to be the cause.

Senator Marsha Blackburn has issued a statement regarding this matter.

“We are pleased that the Surgeon General — America’s top doctor — continues to bring attention to the harmful impact that social media has on our children. The time to hold a vote and pass the filibuster proof bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act is now.”

