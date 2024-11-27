Missouri legislature to address border security and immigration

Missouri state Senator Jill Carter, a Republican from Granby, has announced her intention to introduce legislation aimed at bolstering border security measures in the state. The proposed bills will also seek to provide law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to effectively combat the rising number of crimes associated with border crossings.

Carter, who traveled to Texas to meet with officials, including law enforcement, is taking proactive measures to address a potential crisis in her district, which encompasses the counties of Jasper and Newton.

“We must be ready,” she emphasized, highlighting the importance of taking proactive measures. One effective approach, she suggested, is to introduce legislation inspired by the initiatives implemented in Texas to tackle the unprecedented border crisis. Missouri has shown solidarity with Texas by joining its border enforcement endeavors. Notably, Eric Schmitt, the former attorney general of Missouri, was among the early supporters of Texas in suing the Biden administration concerning border policies. Furthermore, Missouri’s congressional delegation has voiced their concerns, seeking accountability regarding the presence of a violent Venezuelan gang within the state, according to The Center Square’s report.”

According to a statement made to The Center Square, the border crisis is having a direct impact on the community. The speaker emphasized the importance of law enforcement and legislators being fully aware of the situation and prepared to address the challenges faced downstream from Texas.

According to The Center Square, federal data reveals that the majority of illegal border crossers are single military-age men, despite the common perception that they are primarily families seeking a better life.

Illegal border crossings have been on the rise under the Biden administration, leading to an increase in crime. The impact of this issue is not limited to areas near the US-Mexico border. Smaller towns, like Joplin in southwestern Missouri, situated near the state lines of Oklahoma and Kansas, are also feeling the effects, despite being approximately 1,000 miles away from the actual border.

Joplin, Jasper, and Newton counties find themselves in a strategic location, situated between Tulsa and St. Louis along I-44, as well as south of Kansas City along I-49. These highways are frequently exploited by criminals for the transportation of drugs and individuals that are targeted by law enforcement.

Residents in Jasper County were left in shock two months ago after the discovery of a murdered man’s body off of I-44. The suspects, two Honduran brothers who were in the country illegally, were allegedly responsible for the crime. Although not experiencing the same level of crime as other districts in Texas, this incident highlighted the potential dangers that can arise in Carter’s district.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, following the murder, law enforcement arrested one Honduran individual for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and another for carjacking. The latter individual not only shot a woman in the chest but also pistol-whipped another. Although they attempted to flee the scene, they were apprehended by authorities and now face charges for multiple felonies.

Carter and other individuals are expressing their concerns about the financial burden on taxpayers due to the provision of social services and the strain on the public school system. These concerns have arisen as a result of the influx of thousands of foreign nationals into Carter’s district, including individuals from Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) and State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

According to a “Joplin Schools Refugee Fact Sheet” obtained by The Center Square, a Joplin-based refugee and immigrant group revealed that 50 Afghan refugees were welcomed into the community in light of the Biden administration’s 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. This move came under scrutiny as inspector general reports highlighted the lack of proper vetting procedures for Afghans being released into the United States.

In fiscal 2024, this organization facilitated the arrival of 1,484 refugees to Missouri. It is projected that an additional 2,735 refugees will be brought to the state in fiscal 2025. Specifically, around 200 refugees arrived in Joplin during fiscal 2024, with an expected increase to 250 in fiscal 2025, as stated in the document.

According to the document, the Joplin Public School system saw an increase in the number of foreign national students enrolled. In the spring, there were 80 foreign national students, and this number increased to 120 by August when the school year started. These students come from various countries including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, Somalia, the Congo, Haiti, the Ivory Coast, Ukraine, Venezuela, Uganda, Iran, Cuba, and Yemen. As a result, the public school system now has around 40 different languages spoken, serving a population of approximately 51,000 in a predominantly rural farming community.

According to The Center Square, the Biden administration publicly reported that there were at least 1.6 million illegal border crossers from four countries designated as CPCs (Countries of Particular Concern). The U.S. State Department designates CPCs based on their policies of “systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom,” which can include actions like torture, prolonged detention without charges, forced disappearance, or other blatant denials of life, liberty, or security. Out of the 12 countries designated as CPCs, four of them are also designated as SSTs (State Sponsors of Terrorism): Cuba, North Korea, and Iran.

According to the document, individuals from at least one CPC, Pakistan, and two SSTs, Cuba and Iran, were brought into Missouri. This occurred after Biden extended national emergencies concerning terrorism and security threats presented by Iran, the Congo, Afghanistan, and other countries.

Joplin currently enrolls students from countries that have been classified by the federal government as potential national security threats.

Carter, in an interview with The Center Square, expressed concern about the current state of his district and Missouri. He emphasized the need to address the challenges posed by the border crisis and prevent further deterioration. With four years of the most devastating border crisis in history, Carter highlighted alarming trends in crime rates and the impact on the safety and security of residents. His primary focus is to safeguard the well-being of residents, protect the rights of all children in public schools, and provide necessary resources to law enforcement and public services. Carter aims to promote transparency and accountability to Missouri taxpayers by introducing bills that address these issues.

