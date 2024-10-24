$1M winning scratch-offs ticket Sold in rensselaer county

Rensselaer County claimed a scratch-off ticket for the top prize, Pink Panther Diamond 7, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $1 million.

Stewart’s Shops on 2 River Street in Hoosick Falls sold the top prize ticket. The winner, Ethan Benedict of Petersburgh, apparently chose a one-time lump sum payout of $455,700 after all mandatory withholdings.

The New York Lottery revealed on Wednesday that there is only one remaining Pink Panther Diamond 7 top prize. The Game Report on the New York Lottery website allows players to verify the status of their tickets.

New Yorkers who are battling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can get assistance at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org by contacting New York’s toll-free confidential HOPELINE at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

