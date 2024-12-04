Iranian Nationals Arrested At Texas Border

Posted by Jan McDonald December 4, 2024

Middle Eastern illegal aliens with special interests are still flooding the southwest land border.

As caravans of migrants make their way through Mexico towards the north, there is an increasing concern about the presence of individuals from Middle Eastern countries in Texas.

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, revealed on X that a group of foreign nationals apprehended in Maverick County included seven illegal aliens with ties to special interest groups.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines “special interest” aliens as noncitizens who are considered possible national security threats.

A total of 289 illegal aliens made their way into Eagle Pass, Texas. Among them, seven individuals classified as special interest aliens hailed from Iran.

Furthermore, three individuals who were in the country illegally attempted to avoid arrest, but were apprehended,” Homan stated. “Notably, two of these individuals were found wearing wristbands associated with drug cartels. The smuggling guide, who is from Mexico, was taken into custody by troopers and now faces charges of human smuggling.”

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a separate group of 166 individuals who were in the country illegally were apprehended in Maverick County. This group consisted of five individuals from Iran and Turkey.

In addition to that, DPS agents have come across illegal aliens from African countries who have special interests. In a recent incident, a total of 211 aliens, including six individuals from Mali and Angola, crossed the border at Eagle Pass.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.