Iranian Nationals Arrested At Texas Border

Middle Eastern illegal aliens with special interests are still flooding the southwest land border.

As caravans of migrants make their way through Mexico towards the north, there is an increasing concern about the presence of individuals from Middle Eastern countries in Texas.

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, revealed on X that a group of foreign nationals apprehended in Maverick County included seven illegal aliens with ties to special interest groups.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security defines “special interest” aliens as noncitizens who are considered possible national security threats.

A total of 289 illegal aliens made their way into Eagle Pass, Texas. Among them, seven individuals classified as special interest aliens hailed from Iran.

Furthermore, three individuals who were in the country illegally attempted to avoid arrest, but were apprehended,” Homan stated. “Notably, two of these individuals were found wearing wristbands associated with drug cartels. The smuggling guide, who is from Mexico, was taken into custody by troopers and now faces charges of human smuggling.”

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez, the spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a separate group of 166 individuals who were in the country illegally were apprehended in Maverick County. This group consisted of five individuals from Iran and Turkey.

In addition to that, DPS agents have come across illegal aliens from African countries who have special interests. In a recent incident, a total of 211 aliens, including six individuals from Mali and Angola, crossed the border at Eagle Pass.

