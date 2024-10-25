11-year-old Boy Who Had Been Missing For 4 Days Has Been Found Unharmed, Nebraska State Patrol Says

An 11-year-old boy who had been missing for four days in Nebraska has been found safe, authorities said.

The Nebraska State Patrol announced the discovery of Holden Duncan on Thursday and discontinued the endangered missing advisory.

Duncan has been missing since 4:15 p.m. Monday, when he got off the school bus at Crofton High School.

Officials said Duncan had gone missing previously, but never for this long.

The hunt involves several organizations, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game and Parks, Yankton Police, and others.

