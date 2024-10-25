Accused Maryland murderer detained in Mexico

A man from Virginia, who was wanted for the murder of a woman on Christmas Eve in 2021 on the Eastern Shore, has been apprehended in Mexico.

Marta Merina, a 33-year-old woman, tragically lost her life when she was shot outside her residence on Howell Point Road in Trappe.

Following their investigation, Maryland State Police identified Ibarra Juarez, 32, as the shooter.

Detectives believe that Juarez and Merina had some sort of connection, although the motive behind their actions has not been disclosed.

In March 2022, Juarez was arrested in Oaxaca, Mexico for another crime he had committed there.

Juarez was extradited to Maryland on October 23 after completing his sentence in Mexico, where he was held for Merina’s murder.

Reference Article