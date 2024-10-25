A Florida Silver Alert leads to the safe recovery of a missing elderly Spring Hill man

This week, the Florida Silver Alert system demonstrated its usefulness when a 72-year-old man with dementia was found and reunited with his family after traveling more than 260 miles from his home.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for Gary Louis Floros of Spring Hill, Florida. Law enforcement agencies and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) coordinated to air the advisory, which included a description of Floros and his car, and display it on dynamic highway signs statewide.

FHP Troopers Respond to Calls

Individuals who noticed Floros’ gray Ford car on Interstate 10 in Jackson County called the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) many times.

Troopers found the car and contacted Floros. Although he was conscious, they judged that he was confused and disoriented, making it dangerous for him to drive.

A local hospital received Floros and reunited him with his relieved family.

Silver Alert System a Success

This instance demonstrates the critical significance of the Florida Silver Alert system in discovering missing people with cognitive disabilities. The prompt response of FHP troopers and widespread information transmission via the alert system ensured Floros’ safe return.

