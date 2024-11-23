Virginia And Massachusetts Woman Admit Guilt In Large-scale Drug Trafficking Operation In Georgia

A man from Virginia and a woman from Massachusetts have admitted their guilt in federal drug trafficking charges in Georgia. They were apprehended while transporting a substantial amount of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

Oscar Dominick Waters, a 39-year-old resident of Roanoke, Virginia, has admitted to engaging in the trafficking of various illegal narcotics, including multiple kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. Alongside him, Keisha Jackson-Murchison, a 36-year-old from Springfield, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to concealing a felony offense.

On September 18, 2023, in Grantville, Georgia, Waters was charged following a traffic stop. It all started when a police officer tried to detain Waters for marijuana possession. However, Jackson-Murchison decided to flee the scene, carrying a backpack and duffel bag. This led to a high-speed chase that unfolded on a busy interstate, with officers in pursuit.

During the arrest of Jackson-Murchison, law enforcement officers made a significant discovery. The bags they found in his possession contained a substantial amount of illegal substances. Specifically, they recovered nearly three kilograms of fentanyl, over 2.5 kilograms of powder cocaine, a quarter-kilogram of crack cocaine, and approximately five ounces of heroin. This seizure highlights the magnitude of the operation Jackson-Murchison was involved in and the potential harm it could have caused to the community.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan emphasized the severe threats posed by fentanyl and heroin to public safety, as well as their devastating impact on numerous lives. He stressed that those who attempt to profit from the distribution of these lethal drugs within our communities will face legal consequences, thanks to the combined efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“According to Steven N. Schrank, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta, it is crucial to combat the efforts of traffickers who bring harmful substances into our communities. He emphasizes that the mission of HSI is highly impactful, and they are dedicated to collaborating with their partners to identify, apprehend, and prosecute individuals involved in the distribution of these dangerous illicit drugs.”

Waters and Jackson-Murchison are set to be sentenced in February 2025. The drug trafficking charges against Waters could result in a substantial prison term for him.

Reference Article