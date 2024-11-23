Disbarred Kentucky Lawyer Confesses To Fraud For Allegedly Embezzling $400,000 From Estate

A disbarred Kentucky attorney has pleaded guilty in federal court after allegedly misappropriating over $400,000 from a client’s estate.

Brian Allen Logan, a 50-year-old resident of Frankfort, admitted his guilt on Wednesday for committing wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

In 2018, Logan drafted a will for a client who unfortunately passed away shortly after. Although the federal court record did not disclose the client’s identity, state court records reveal that it was Jack Arnold Estes.

Estes’ estate, comprising of cash and property, was valued at $425,000 by Logan.

Estes’ will stipulated that a significant portion of the funds be allocated to several charitable organizations, such as the humane societies in Franklin and Woodford counties, the American Cancer Society, and a hospice organization, among others.

Between October 2018 and August 2023, Logan had transferred a total of $239,600 from Estes’ estate to his personal accounts on 51 separate occasions. Subsequently, he admitted to using the funds for his own personal gain, as stated in his plea agreement.

According to the plea agreement, Logan collected rent on a property in Frankfort for several years, despite a will directing that the property be sold and the proceeds be added to Estes’ estate to benefit charities. Logan then divided the rental income, depositing some into Estes’ estate account and keeping the rest in his own accounts.

Logan deceitfully fabricated forged deeds, falsely presenting that the estate had sold the property to a third party before being sold to a real-estate company that he had established.

According to his plea, Logan fraudulently applied for a $116,000 loan against the property by using a forged deed to prove ownership and a fraudulent lease.

According to the plea, Logan utilized the funds from the loan for his personal gain.

According to an order from the Kentucky Supreme Court, a petition filed in February 2024 requested the suspension of Logan’s law license. The petition stated that Logan “admittedly misappropriated” $416,475 from Estes’ estate over a span of approximately five years.

Logan eventually returned $75,000 to the estate.

In October, Logan made a formal request to permanently resign from the practice of law, which was subsequently approved by the Supreme Court.

Logan, as per a recent release from the U.S. Department of Justice, is potentially looking at a prison term of up to 30 years. However, it is anticipated that his sentence will be less severe, considering the advisory guidelines.

Logan is set to be sentenced in March by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove.

Reference Article