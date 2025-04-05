Man wanted for 33 burglaries in NYC And Hudson County apprehended in Jersey City

A man wanted in connection with 33 burglaries in New York City and Hudson County was apprehended in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The defendant was detained by the Jersey City Police Department’s Burglary Unit after police recognized and apprehended John Hyland, 54, of Staten Island, on Dwight Street and Bergen Avenue at 1400 hours on April 2, according to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.

Hyland is accused of 22 burglaries in New York City, seven in Jersey City, and four in Bayonne.

On each occasion, the suspect would smash the glass front door of the establishment and seize the cash register from within. To that purpose, Wallace-Scalcione claims he stole thousands of dollars from over 30 businesses in the last month.

Charges against Hyland include burglary, theft by illegal taking, burglary with tools, and criminal mischief.

There were no injuries reported during any of the burglaries, and the Jersey City Police Department is cooperating with the Bayonne and New York Police Departments, as well as the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

