Trump demands judge’s disbarment after setting date for hush money case sentencing

Despite receiving a lenient punishment, Donald Trump is displeased with the impending sentencing for his involvement in falsifying business records.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Saturday morning, the president-elect portrayed a corrupt establishment that had unjustly singled him out in various civil and criminal cases.

“I have never witnessed a President being treated as unjustly and unlawfully as I have. Dishonest Democrat judges and prosecutors have targeted me, a political adversary of the President, with unprecedented levels of injustice,” he expressed. “These corrupt judges, or judges so consumed by their animosity towards me, are undermining the integrity of the United States Judicial System, and the entire world is observing with disgust.”

Trump went on a rant the day after New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan ordered his sentencing for his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. In his order, Merchan indicated that he is unlikely to recommend jail time or fines for the president-elect during the Jan. 10 hearing. However, he expressed concern that dismissing the case entirely would undermine the average citizen’s faith in the “rule of law.” On Truth Social, Trump dismissed his felonies as “fake” and demanded that Merchan be disbarred.

“I did not falsify any business records. This charge is completely fabricated and stems from a corrupt judge who is simply carrying out the agenda of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department,” he stated. “Prominent legal scholars have all agreed that there is no legitimate case against me. This judge should be disbarred!”

In other parts of the blog, Trump criticized Special Counsel Jack Smith and E. Jean Carroll. After Trump’s election, Smith closed his cases against Trump regarding election interference and classified documents. Multiple juries have found Trump responsible for sexual abuse and have declared him guilty of defamation in the cases filed by Carroll.

In New York, there is another woman whom I have never met (those celebrity photo lines from 30 years ago don’t count!), and she was granted nearly $100,000,000. The judge who presided over the case was completely out of control and had a strong dislike for Trump,” he expressed. “The prosecutor, Jack Smith, who was appointed by Crooked Joe Biden to ‘take me down,’ was discovered to have been illegally appointed by a corrupt DOJ and FBI. Consequently, all of the numerous charges against me were dropped or dismissed.”

Reference Article