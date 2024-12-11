Three Rare Coins That Could Make You Rich – One That Thrills Collectors

For coin enthusiasts and casual collectors alike, rare coins can be more than just pocket change. Hidden in your collection could be a treasure worth far more than its face value. Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or someone with a jar of loose change, it’s always worth examining your coins closely.

Recently, TikTok user @CoinCollectingWizard, who has captivated over 213,000 followers, shed light on some unique coins that have caught the attention of collectors. Let’s delve into the details of these rare finds.

The Joy of Coin Collecting: A Jar of Savings

In a viral TikTok video, @CoinCollectingWizard revealed the excitement of sorting through a jar containing seven months of saved coins. The question posed to viewers was simple: How much do you think has been saved? While the total amount remains a mystery, the focus was on uncovering coins with rare designs and hidden value.

As he sifted through the jar, he identified 50p and 20p coins, along with pound coins, but not all coins are created equal. Some have unique features or errors that can significantly boost their worth.

One of the standout coins highlighted was the elusive undated 20p coin from 2008. This error occurred during a transitional period when the Royal Mint was introducing a new coin design. A mix-up in the die used for minting resulted in some coins being produced without a date—an essential feature for all modern coins.

These undated 20p coins are now highly sought after by collectors. If you’re lucky enough to find one, it could fetch around £50 in the collectors’ market.

William Shakespeare £2 Coins and Their Inscription Errors

Another fascinating find comes from the £2 coins celebrating William Shakespeare. Specifically, coins from the 2016 “Tragedies” series have gained notoriety for their incorrect inscriptions.

The correct inscription, “What a piece of work is a man,” from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, should appear on the edge of these coins. However, some coins mistakenly feature the phrase “For King and country,” a motto meant for the Army First World War Centenary coin from the same year. This mix-up has made these coins rare and valuable to collectors.

Why Rare Coins Matter

Rare coins like these are more than just financial assets—they are pieces of history. Errors at the mint, special designs, and commemorative issues tell stories about the periods in which they were made.

For collectors, the thrill lies not just in the monetary value but also in uncovering these unique items. A single rare coin could be worth dozens or even hundreds of times its face value.

How to Check Your Collection

If you have a jar of coins or even a modest collection, take the time to sort through them. Look for unusual designs, inscriptions, or other irregularities. Reference online coin databases or consult experts to determine their value.

You might just find a hidden gem that turns your spare change into a small fortune.

Final Thoughts

The world of rare coin collecting is full of surprises. From undated 20p coins to inscription errors on £2 coins, each discovery adds a layer of excitement to an already fascinating hobby. So next time you’re sorting through your coins, keep an eye out—you never know what treasures might be hiding in plain sight.

