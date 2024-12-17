Top 3 Rare 1943 Silver Quarter Coin Value (Errors List, “D”, “S” & No Mint Mark Worth Million)

The 1943 Silver Quarter is a cherished coin among collectors and history enthusiasts, representing a piece of American history during World War II. This guide explores its value, grading, and unique features, providing insights to help collectors make informed decisions.

Historical Background

The 1943 Silver Quarter belongs to the Washington Quarter series, which was minted from 1932 to 1988. These coins were composed of 90% silver and 10% copper, reflecting the era’s reliance on precious metals. However, the rising cost of silver led to a significant change in 1965, when Congress passed the Coinage Act, replacing silver in coins with base metals. Despite these changes, the 1943 Silver Quarter remains a symbol of America’s resilience during wartime.

Mint Variations and Mintage Numbers

The 1943 Silver Quarter was minted in three varieties:

Philadelphia (No Mint Mark): 99,700,000 coins

Denver (D Mint Mark): 16,095,600 coins

San Francisco (S Mint Mark): 21,700,000 coins

The mint mark, if present, can be found on the reverse side of the coin, below the eagle’s tail feathers.

Design Features

John Flanagan designed the Washington Quarter, with both sides showcasing intricate details:

Obverse: Features George Washington’s profile with the inscriptions “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” Below his portrait is the year “1943.”

Reverse: Displays a heraldic eagle holding arrows, symbolizing strength and readiness, and olive branches, representing peace. The inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR” surround the design.

Value of the 1943 Silver Quarter

The value of a 1943 Silver Quarter depends on its condition, grade, and rarity. Below is a value chart based on April 2023 prices:

Mint Mark Good Extremely Fine MS-60 MS-66 No Mint Mark $6.75 $6.75 $10 $85 D Mint Mark $8.50 $15 $27.50 $95 S Mint Mark $8.50 $12.50 $25 $110

In pristine uncirculated conditions, coins with exceptional grades (e.g., MS-67 or MS-68) can fetch thousands of dollars in the market.

Grading Standards for the 1943 Silver Quarter

Grading is essential to determine the value of a 1943 Silver Quarter. Key grades include:

Good (G): Heavy wear, with major details flattened and top letters merging with the rim. Fine (F): Moderate wear, but some details, like George Washington’s hair on the forehead, remain visible. Extremely Fine (XF): Minimal wear, with crisp details on Washington’s cheeks, ears, and hair. Uncirculated (MS): No signs of wear, showcasing a mint-fresh appearance with silver-white or natural toning.

Detailed Analysis of Mint Variations

1943 No Mint Mark Silver Quarter (Philadelphia)

Mintage: 99,700,000 coins

Market Value: Starts at $5 in circulated condition, reaching $85 for MS-66 coins.

Key Points: High mintage and widespread circulation make these coins common. However, coins with outstanding toning and higher grades can be quite valuable.

1943 D Mint Mark Silver Quarter (Denver)

Mintage: 16,095,600 coins

Market Value: $8.50 in good condition, up to $95 in MS-66 grade.

Key Points: Lower mintage compared to Philadelphia coins resulted in better quality control, making gem-quality coins more readily available.

1943 S Mint Mark Silver Quarter (San Francisco)

Mintage: 21,700,000 coins

Market Value: $8.50 in good condition, up to $110 in MS-66 grade.

Key Points: Many coins exhibit semi-proof-like qualities due to die repolishing. Error coins, such as doubled dies, have also been reported.

Rare Errors and Their Value

Some 1943 Silver Quarters feature notable errors that enhance their value:

Double Die Error

Description: Overlapping markings, especially on the obverse.

Value: $2,750 in extremely fine condition; up to $12,000 for MS-65 coins.

Repunched Mintmark Error

Description: Occurs when the mintmark is struck twice.

Value: Specific to 1943-S quarters, with varying market prices based on visibility and grade.

Where to Buy and Sell the 1943 Silver Quarter

Collectors can buy or sell 1943 Silver Quarters through various platforms, including:

Auction Houses: Ideal for high-grade and rare error coins.

Online Marketplaces: Websites like eBay and dedicated numismatic platforms.

Coin Dealers: Reliable for appraisals and sales.

FAQs

What is a 1943 Silver Quarter worth today?

Prices range from $5 to $110, with rare and high-grade coins fetching thousands of dollars.

Is the 1943 Silver Quarter rare?

While generally not rare due to high mintage, coins with exceptional grades, toning, or errors are considered rare and valuable.

The 1943 Silver Quarter remains a captivating piece of American history and a favorite among collectors. Whether you’re a seasoned numismatist or a beginner, this coin offers a glimpse into a pivotal time in U.S. history.

