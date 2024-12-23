Texas AG files lawsuit against NCAA over inclusion of biological men in women’s sports

Posted by Jan McDonald December 23, 2024

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), accusing them of engaging in deceptive and misleading practices. Paxton alleges that the NCAA has been promoting sporting events as “women’s” competitions, only to later include mixed-sex competitions where biological males compete against biological females.

According to Paxton, consumers are motivated to support women’s sports because they believe that only biological women should compete in these events.

According to him, the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act was violated by the NCAA when they falsely advertised and sold competitions as “women’s” sports, despite organizing mixed-sex events.

The Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act safeguards consumers against businesses that attempt to deceive or deceive them into buying products or services that are not accurately advertised.

According to Paxton, the NCAA continues to mislead consumers by not disclosing the participation of biological males in its “women’s” competitions.

Attorney General Paxton has formally requested the court to issue a permanent injunction that would prevent the NCAA from permitting biological males to participate in women’s sporting events in Texas or those involving Texas teams. As an alternative, the Attorney General is also seeking to compel the NCAA to refrain from marketing events as “women’s” when they are actually mixed-sex competitions.

“The NCAA is intentionally and knowingly jeopardizing the safety and well-being of women by deceptively changing women’s competitions into co-ed competitions,” said Attorney General Paxton. “When people watch a women’s volleyball game, for example, they expect to see women playing against other women—not biological males pretending to be something they are not. Radical ‘gender theory’ has no place in college sports.”

