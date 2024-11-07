Tennessee lawmakers move forward with plans to permanently prohibit state property taxes

Posted by Jan McDonald November 7, 2024

The first resolution introduced in the 114th session of the Tennessee General Assembly seeks to permanently eliminate state property taxes by modifying the State Constitution.

The endeavor began last session with the approval of House Joint Resolution 81 by both houses. The resolution would amend Article II, Section 28, which currently states, “In accordance with the following provisions, all property real, personal, or mixed shall be subject to taxation, but the Legislature may except such as may be held by the State, by counties, cities, or towns, and used exclusively for public or corporate purposes, and such as may be held and used for purely religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes, and shall except the dir.

The legislature is currently attempting to remove the state’s right to tax property from the Constitution by amending the text. “In accordance with the following provisions, all property, whether real, personal, or mixed, shall be subject to taxation, but the Legislature shall not levy, authorize, or otherwise permit any state tax upon such property.”

If the bill (SJR0001) passes again this year, it will appear on Tennessee voters’ ballots in November 2026.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.