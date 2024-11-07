Fatal Shooting At Mental Health Center Leaves 1 Dead And 2 Police Officers Injured

UPDATE: November 6, 7 p.m. (LEX 18)

According to the Kentucky State Police, the person who shot two officers in Bowling Green during a mental health crisis on Wednesday morning was fatally shot during the incident.

According to KSP, two Bowling Green Police officers were dispatched to a report of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. The person in question became confrontational and tried to take away one of the officer’s weapons. They managed to gain control of the firearm and proceeded to fire it in the direction of the two officers involved.

One of the police discharged their firearm, striking the man, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the site.

The two officers have been discharged from the hospital, and authorities are still investigating the incident.

Original Story

In Bowling Green, Kentucky, two police officers were shot and injured in the early hours of Wednesday at a mental health center.

Two officers were receiving medical treatment at a hospital for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, as confirmed by Ronnie Ward, a spokesperson for the Bowling Green police department.

According to WKBO-TV, the shooting took place at the LifeSkills Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit. The facility specializes in providing treatment for individuals with severe mental illnesses, as stated on their website.

There is currently no additional information available regarding the shooting. The Kentucky State Police are actively investigating the incident. Despite attempts to reach out for comment, the state police have not yet responded.

According to WKBO, Ward stated that the officers will make a full recovery.

