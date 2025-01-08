Suspect in NYC subway fire claims alcohol impairment prevents memory of incident

The man charged with setting a woman on fire in the New York City subway has entered a plea of not guilty, stating that he was too intoxicated to recall the incident.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, 33, stood trial in Brooklyn Criminal Court for charges of murder and arson in relation to the death of Debrina Kawam, 57. During the court proceedings, police presented Zapeta-Calil with a video of Kawam’s murder. In response, he exclaimed, “Oh damn, that’s me,” as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, the individual told the police that he does not recall the incident and mentioned that he had consumed alcohol earlier in the day.

“I apologize,” he expressed sincerely. “That was unintentional. However, I am genuinely unaware of what occurred. Regardless, I deeply regret any distress caused to that woman.”

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil expressed shock and recognition when police presented him with a video of Debrina Kawam’s murder, exclaiming, “Oh damn, that’s me,” as stated in court documents.

According to prosecutors, Zapeta-Calil admitted to the officers that he was the person seen in the surveillance photos and videos of the fire. However, he claimed that due to his heavy alcohol consumption, he could not remember what exactly happened.

Zapeta-Calil, a Guatemalan citizen, allegedly entered the country illegally after being deported in 2018. He is now facing several counts of murder and an arson charge. If convicted, he could potentially receive a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

In New York, a grand jury indictment is required for all felony cases to proceed to trial, unless the defendant waives that requirement. Although he had been previously arraigned on a criminal complaint, he needed the grand jury indictment to move forward with the case.

Zapeta-Calil, during questioning, stated that he had no recollection of the incident that deeply impacted the residents of New York.

In late December, prosecutors from Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office revealed that Zapeta had been indicted.

According to the Associated Press, Zapeta-Calil’s lawyer did not respond to an email requesting comment.

The recent killing has sparked a fresh conversation about safety in the country’s largest mass transit system, even though subway crime is still uncommon.

According to the police, transit crime has decreased for the second consecutive year, with a 5.4% decline last year compared to 2023. The recently released data also revealed a 3% decrease in major crimes throughout the city.

During a news conference on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch highlighted the concern that riders have regarding their safety. She emphasized that many riders do not feel safe while using public transportation.

As a response, she stated that the department will increase the number of officers by over 200 on subway trains and deploy additional officers on subway platforms at the 50 stations with the highest crime rates in the city.

“We are aware that 78% of transit crime takes place on trains and platforms, and it is evident that our officers should be present in these areas,” stated Tisch. “This is only the starting point.”

Reference Article