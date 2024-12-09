South Carolina Attempted Murder Suspect Apprehended In Gwinnett County Following A High-speed Chase

A man wanted for attempted murder in South Carolina has been arrested in Gwinnett County after a high-speed pursuit. Emmanuel Williams, 20, allegedly shot his girlfriend, her mother, and their one-year-old child after a domestic quarrel. Last month, a chase that reached speeds of up to 80 mph led to Williams’ arrest. “During the altercation, the boyfriend, Emmanuel Williams, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victims,” Seneca Police Chief Casey Bowling told FOX 5.

Seneca authorities notified the Gwinnett County Police Department that they suspected the suspect was fleeing in a stolen vehicle, which sparked the pursuit. Gwinnett officers used Flock cameras to locate the black SUV Williams was allegedly driving. “Our police swiftly utilized our Flock system. We have cameras everywhere. Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett County Police Department told FOX 5 that they were able to identify and locate the vehicle around I-85 and Sugarloaf Parkway. Officers attempted to halt the vehicle, but Williams recklessly crossed both lines of traffic and attempted to flee.

At the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Duluth Highway, Williams eventually stopped using a PIT maneuver, and bodycam footage showed the SUV wobbling on two wheels before colliding. After a local hospital examined him for injuries, they took Williams to the Gwinnett County Jail. There, he faces a number of accusations, including driving without a seatbelt, felony flight to avoid a police officer, and reckless driving. Atlanta News First reports that a bond of $11,700 is holding him.

The incidents elicited a robust response from law enforcement, with Chief Bowling underlining the importance of the situation. “Shooting a child is horrifying. Bowling told FOX 5 that he never wants to see a child wounded in any way. We anticipate Williams’ extradition back to South Carolina to face additional charges related to the incident.

