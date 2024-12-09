Atlanta and New Orleans face a flash flood threat as rounds of tropical moisture deluge the South

A rainy start to the week has raised the possibility of flash floods for millions across the South, including residents in the Atlanta region.

A massive region of high pressure that brought an arctic chill to most of the South and East last week is moving away from Florida, and, strangely, it is expected to send a plume of tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf Coast.

This will bring waves of heavy rain to the lower Mississippi Valley beginning Sunday and lasting until Sunday night, with some showers producing rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour in southern Louisiana.

New Orleans, Atlanta face flash flooding risk Monday, Tuesday

A storm that flooded the Pacific Northwest over the weekend will bring additional moisture to the South on Monday and Tuesday. Most of the rain will be helpful, but heavier and persistent storms may cause flash flooding.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood warning for the central Gulf Coast, including New Orleans, on Monday.

On Tuesday, the risk spreads north and east into the Southeast, including Atlanta and Montgomery, Alabama.

Some of the greatest rainfall amounts might reach 2-5 inches accompanying a stalled front on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals across Louisiana, Alabama, and Georgia will total 3-5 inches on average, with locally higher amounts of above 5 inches likely.

Aside from the flooding risk, this rain will be good for far southeastern Texas and central Alabama, which are still experiencing severe to exceptional drought.

Reference Article