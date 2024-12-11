Snow is expected by Wednesday in North Carolina and Virginia, with school delays possible on Thursday

A strong cold front will move toward the Appalachian Mountains and into the Piedmont Triad on Wednesday. The morning may start with rounds of rain along the Blue Ridge Parkway as heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms sweep into the Piedmont Triad. By the middle of the morning, colder air may arrive in the Boone, Blowing Rock, and Virginia areas near Whitetop. As the temperature drops both aloft and at the surface, the rain will transform into snow showers due to the increasing winds.

TIMING

The highest elevations should expect snow showers and dangerous roads after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Possible Snowfall Totals

The moment of arrival of chilly air is yet undetermined. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, are keeping an eye on the prospect of snowfall totals in the Appalachian Mountains beginning Wednesday morning and lasting until early Thursday morning.

School Delays and Travel Concerns by Thursday Morning

Be prepared to monitor the weather for any alerts, as slick to treacherous travel is expected along the Blue Ridge Parkway by midday Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Wind chill temperatures will plummet through the day on Wednesday as cold and windy weather develops behind a strong front in North Carolina and Virginia. Keep the winter gear ready for the rest of the week! https://t.co/3RlNWdc236 pic.twitter.com/WXdbJEacDE — Michelle Kennedy (@michellewxii12) December 10, 2024

High Wind Gust Speed Potential

Rain, heavy at times tonight- Wednesday, totaling 1-2" on average. Rain will change to a brief period of light snow in the mountains Wednesday afternoon with light accumulations possible. Winds will be strong & cold behind the front dropping temps into the 20s by Wed. afternoon pic.twitter.com/LcBeQWhCZ6 — lanie pope (@laniepope_wxii) December 10, 2024

