SC attorney general joins 51 others warning phone companies to stop making robocalls to residents

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he is warning phone companies to stop permitting robocalls to bombard South Carolina residents.

Attorney General Wilson is a member of the Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, a group of 51 bipartisan state attorneys general who are investigating the providers. The group issued a warning letter alerting the providers that it had submitted the findings of its investigations with the Federal Communications Commission, which would then consider appropriate next steps.

The letter was sent to the following companies:

KWK Communications, Inc.

Inbound Communications, Inc. formerly Inbound Inc.

AKA Management, Inc.

CallVox LLC

In the letter, the task force cautions providers that if robocalls and violations of state and federal law continue, they would take further legal action against the companies and their owners.

Here is the complete letter.

