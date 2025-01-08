SNAP Benefits: What Are the Maximum Allotments per Person in 2025?

As 2025 begins, it’s a great time to review and adjust your budget in light of changes to income and expenses. Among these changes are updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which plays a critical role in helping families meet their nutritional needs. Adjustments to SNAP benefits occur annually, guided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). Here’s a detailed look at what’s new for fiscal year 2025.

Annual Adjustments Based on Cost of Living (COLA)

The USDA revises SNAP benefits every year to reflect changes in the cost of living. These adjustments, effective from October 1, 2024, aim to ensure that eligible households can maintain a basic standard of living despite inflation and other economic pressures.

Increased Maximum Allotments Across Most States

For fiscal year 2025, the FNS has increased the maximum SNAP allotments and housing limits for most U.S. states and territories. These increases are based on household size and location, recognizing the varied costs of living across the country.

48 States and Washington, D.C.: The maximum allotment for a family of four has risen to $975 per month.

Hawaii: Interestingly, the maximum allotment for a family of four in Hawaii has decreased to $1,723 per month.

Alaska: Maximum allotments range from $1,258 to $1,953 for a family of four, depending on the region.

U.S. Territories: In Guam, the maximum allotment for a family of four is $1,437, while in the U.S. Virgin Islands, it is $1,254.

Minimum Monthly SNAP Benefits

The minimum SNAP benefit has remained unchanged for most areas.

48 States and Washington, D.C.: The minimum monthly benefit is still $23.

Alaska: The minimum benefit ranges from $30 to $47, depending on the region.

Hawaii: The minimum monthly benefit stands at $41.

SNAP Allocations by Household Size

The maximum SNAP benefits for households in the contiguous United States and Washington, D.C., for the fiscal year 2025, are as follows:

Household size, 1 person: $292.

Household size, 2 people: $536.

Household size, 3 people: $768.

Household size, 4 people: $975.

Household size, 5 people: $1,158.

Household size, 6 people: $1,390.

Household size, 7 people: $1,536.

Household size, 8 people: $1,756.

Each additional person: $220.

Factors Affecting SNAP Benefits

While these maximum allocations set the upper limit, the actual benefits a household receives are determined by its net income, which is calculated as gross income minus allowable deductions. Location, family size, and housing costs also influence the benefit amount.

Budgeting with SNAP in 2025

Understanding these updates is crucial for families relying on SNAP benefits. By staying informed, households can better manage their monthly budgets and ensure access to essential resources.

Whether you’re already a SNAP recipient or considering applying, these adjustments highlight the government’s ongoing effort to support families amid rising living costs. Make sure to review your eligibility and allotments to plan effectively for 2025.

