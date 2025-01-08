How Much Is the Average Student Loan Debt in 2025? A Breakdown by Degree and Age

Student loan debt in the United States has reached a staggering $1.77 trillion in 2025, encompassing both federal and private loans. This record-breaking figure underscores the financial challenges faced by millions of Americans striving for higher education. The cost of education and its long-term financial impact has become a topic of national concern, prompting debates about its value and accessibility.

The Average Debt Burden

The average undergraduate borrower in 2025 carries a debt of $29,300, while households with student loans face an average burden of $55,347. These figures illustrate the significant financial strain on both individual borrowers and their families.

Despite the widespread belief in the value of higher education, many Americans question whether the benefits outweigh the costs. A 2024 survey by NerdWallet revealed that 57% of Americans believe in the worth of a four-year degree, yet 30% of borrowers regret taking on student loans for their education.

Debt Variations by Degree Type

The amount of student debt varies significantly based on the type of degree pursued. While bachelor’s degree holders face an average debt of $29,300, graduate and professional students encounter far greater financial challenges:

Graduate students: Average debt of $77,300

Law school graduates: Average debt of $132,740

Medical school graduates: Average debt of $212,341

Dental school graduates: Average debt of $296,500

The high cost of specialized education often leads to higher earning potential, but the repayment periods can stretch for decades.

The Role of Parent PLUS Loans

Parent PLUS loans contribute significantly to the financial strain on families. Parents who borrow to support their children’s education carry an average debt of $30,639. This additional burden often delays parents’ ability to save for retirement or achieve other financial goals.

The Demographics of Student Loan Debt

Age Groups

Borrowers aged 50 to 61 hold the highest average debt at $46,790, reflecting the long-term impact of student loans. This debt often persists into retirement years, creating additional financial stress.

Younger borrowers, meanwhile, also face considerable debt:

Borrowers under 24 owe an average of $14,162.

Borrowers aged 25 to 34 carry an average debt of $33,150.

Gender Disparities

Women tend to borrow more than men, with average debts of $31,276 compared to $29,270. This gender disparity can exacerbate financial challenges, particularly when combined with income gaps in the workforce.

Racial Inequities

Black women bear the heaviest student debt burden, graduating with 43% more undergraduate debt and nearly 99% more graduate school debt than white women. These disparities highlight systemic inequities in access to education and financial resources, disproportionately impacting marginalized communities.

Is Higher Education Worth the Cost?

While a college degree can lead to better career opportunities, the financial risks associated with student loans are prompting many Americans to rethink the value of higher education. Rising tuition costs and systemic inequities leave millions of borrowers with debt that takes decades to repay.

Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, including reducing tuition costs, expanding financial aid, and addressing systemic disparities in education and employment opportunities. Only then can the promise of higher education truly be fulfilled for all Americans.

